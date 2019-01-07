Armed with scissors, man kills wife over money dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after stabbing her multiple times using a pair of scissors due to marital and financial disputes between the two.

The incident occurred in Talabkatta locality under the Bhavaninagar police limits on Sunday.The deceased has been identified as Naseem Akthar and the accused, Imranullah Khan (35). They have four children.According to police, disputes have been cropping between the duo over financial issues. Imran used to come home drunk and assault his wife often.

Reportedly, the accused came home on Sunday afternoon and had arguments with the victim.Subsequently, as the argument got heated, Imran got hold of a pair of scissors and stabbed his wife.The woman received serious injuries in her abdomen and collapsed. The neighbours noticed the incident and informed the police. Meanwhile, Imran fled the scene.

A team of police personnel visited the crime scene and examined the area. They shifted the body to a mortuary for post mortem. Bhavaninagar police registered a murder case under section 302 of IPC.