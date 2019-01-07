Case closed: Cops nab murdered boy’s cousin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the body of a nine-year-old boy was found in the bushes under suspicious circumstances, the Shamshabad police managed to solve the mystery and apprehended a teenaged cousin of the deceased.

The body of M Dinesh was found in the bushes on the outskirts of village. According to police, father of the murdered boy had recently counselled and warned the juvenile in conflict with law (JICL) as he was irregular to school. He had also warned that he would speak to his teachers.Though the police are yet verify the facts, it is also suspected that the teenager, who had a laptop, was addicted to pornography and forced Dinesh into it.

According to police, mothers of the M Dinesh(9) and the teenager are sisters. The teenager was studying in the government school at Palamakula village at Shamshabad.As he picked up some bad habits and was also irregular to school, his parents shifted him to his grandmother’s house, which is close to the school. Since both parents were working, they thought that they were not giving him attention and his grandparents can monitor his activities.

Despite all their efforts, he bunked classes for the most part of December. His father then asked his co-brother, who is Dinesh’s father, to talk to the boy and also go and meet the teachers at the school.Last Saturday, Dinesh’s father spoke to the boy and warned him to avoid bad company and be regular to the school. He also told the boy that he would visit the school on Monday. Meanwhile, Dinesh’s body was found on the outskirts on Sunday morning.

Based on the clues and the suspicions expressed by Dinesh’s parents, police apprehended the boy and on inquiry he confessed to the offence.Police found that Dinesh liked to eat pani puri frequently.Taking this as advantage, his cousin took him out of home on a bicycle. Mid-way, Dinesh wanted to relieve himself and asked his cousin to stop the bicycle and went into the bushes.

As the area was isolated, his cousin followed Dinesh and throttled him. Later he left the body and came back home on the bicycle. The boy was apprehended and produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to juvenile home.