Collectors to blame? No sign of district panels for the disabled

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Its two years since the Rights of Persons with Disability Act came into force. But many districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, are yet to form the mandatory district-level committees to look into the welfare of the disabled in the State.

The district committee, headed by District Collector, in many districts has neither appointed the non-official members nor conducted the bi-annual meeting as mandated. The ‘watchdog’ panel is crucial to monitoring various schemes and to look into violations on provisions of the Act. As per the 2016 Act, every State was mandated to lay down the rules and guidelines on the formation of the district level committee. In fact, Telangana government issued a GO MS No.3 in May 2018 to facilitate the same. However, the District Collectors have been slow in making appointments for the committee.

Rangareddy is one district that has formed committee, but is yet to convene a meeting. The committee is mandated under the Section 72 of the Act, and spelt out in the G.O’s Rule 10 as well. Some of the key functions of the watchdog committee include monitoring implementation various schemes and to look into violations on provisions of the Act and providing advice to Collectors on the rehabilitation of the community members. The district level committee on disability is to be headed by the District Collector and the Superintendent of the Police must be the vice-chairperson. The committee also has to have representatives from education, health, R&B and social welfare departments.

“Most districts have not formed these committees. Even if they do, they do not have the non-official members or stakeholders from the disabled community in place. Till now only very few have formed these committees. However, there is no clarity if they have convened any meetings,” noted Srinivas N, Chairperson of Network of Persons with Disability Organisation.

Meanwhile, taking a serious note on the laxity of the Collectors, the Commissioner of the Disability Department has asked for an ‘Action Taken Report’ from all 31 Collectors on the status of the committee and meetings convened by them.

The report had been demanded from them in August, however, the department hasn’t received the same. The department has stated that a report would be forwarded to the Supreme Court.