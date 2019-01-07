Gymnast Aruna gets back on track

Naureen Rahman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Budda Aruna Reddy, the 23-year-old Hyderabadi gymnast who created history by becoming the first Indian to win a bronze medal in 2018 World Cup Gymnastics in women’s vault in Melbourne, may be preparing for her next big sporty outing now, but the last few weeks have been trying for her.

She recently suffered an injury due to which she underwent ACL (Anterior Cruclate Ligament) reconstruction surgery, commonly known as knee surgery. Dr. Ram Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon in Continental Hospital, operated upon her and Aruna is currently undergoing physio therapy to restore stability and strengthening of the muscles around the knees.

The doctors of Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, have treated her shoulder pain before she won the bronze medal. The hospital felicitated her on Friday and recalled how her grit and determination helped her get back on track. Aruna, an alumnus of St. Mary’s College, says, “This surgery is a turning point in my lifeand it helped me correct the mistakes I’ve been committingin my game.”

Faisal Siddiqui, CEO of the hospital, said, “She is an inspiration to millions of girls. She proved again that girls can shine brighter and make us proud.” Aruna, who is now preparing for the next World Championship which is going to be held in Germany in October 2019, remarked, “Girls should take up sports not only as a career, but embrace it and make it part of their daily lives. It keeps them fit.”