HMRL launches M-Trainer van to step up security

Published: 07th January 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An ultra thin credit card-sized switchblade, a hookah resembling a gun, an unlicensed revolver and a bottle of propyl alcohol are some of the materials seized by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited from passengers across the city. Nine-hundred security personnel work at HMRL stations in three shifts.

To further strengthen security mechanism in the city, the HMRL has introduced an M-Trainer van (mobile training van) to impart training to security personnel working at metro rail stations.The initiative launched by HMRL managing director NVS Reddy on Sunday at Metro Rail Bhavan in Begumpet aims at intercepting passengers carrying camouflaged knifes, banned drugs, inflammable liquids through proper frisking, metal detectors and DFMD scrutiny.

Equipped with TV sets, CCTV camera, fire equipment and other electronic gadgets, the mobile van will be permanently placed in Hyderabad at the disposal of HMRL. The training will be conducted through audio-video films and presentations under the supervision of the National Command Centre. “The hard-disk is GPRS-enabled through latest technology so that we can track location, running time of each subject,” NVS Reddy added.

Describing the venture as a transformational leap in security training, he said the project is a first-of-its-kind initiative.Launching the facility, he directed Deputy Commissioner of Police, HMRL, A Balakrishna to organise periodical security training through M-Trainer van to all security personnel working at Hyderabad Metro Rail stations. Balakrishna said a reputed private security agency was providing security personnel and that the security being provided at the metro installations was of high standard.

He advised DCP, HMRL to periodically highlight dangerous materials collected through posters and pamphlets so that passengers understand the importance of security checks. He also instructed security personnel to be courteous to passengers.

