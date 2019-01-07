Pan-India strike on January 8-9 may halt Hyderabad traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commute in the city is set to be affected as most of the private transports including cab services and school buses, are set to come to a halt on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a nationwide strike.

Various unions of auto-rickshaws, school buses, transport vehicles and even private cab services in Hyderabad, have extended support to the strike against the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Although the main union representing most of the employees of TSRTC, RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union, have decided to continue their duties on strike day, along with seven other unions. The amendment bill of MV Act that was approved in Lok Sabha in 2017 and waiting to be passed in Rajya Sabha, will open up public transport to private players.

State’s Taxi and JAC Chairman Shaik Salauddin said, “More than 30,000 - 50,000 (including Ola,Uber) drivers are expected to take part.” If true, it will sound doom for the tens of thousands of IT employees. About 3,000 state and national union members from transport divisions from across the state are expected to participate, said an AITUC spokesperson.