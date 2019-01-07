Home Cities Hyderabad

Pilgrimage that crushed dreams, hopes of many

As per information, 10 of them died in a road accident while returning home and five continue to battle for their lives.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:40 AM

Remains of the van in which the pilgrims were travelling | Express

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After observing penance for over six weeks and staying away from their families in a rented house, 15 persons had taken the pilgrimage to Sabarimala. Most of them, including the driver who ferried them, would not return home now. As per information, 10 of them died in a road accident while returning home and five continue to battle for their lives.

The devotees belonged to Khajipet, Chintakunta, Reddipalli and Manthoor villages of Narsapur in Medak district, and had started their pilgrimage on January 2. Devastated over their deaths, each of their families are now faced with an irreparable loss.  24-year-old K Praveen Goud from Chinna Chintakunta village was running a mee-seva centre along with his maternal uncle P Mahesh Goud.

He was the only hope to his elderly parents, as his elder brother Naveen Goud had also died in an accident previously. Same goes for the family of J Suresh(26) hailing from the same village. Suresh was the youngest of the three siblings and had just spoken with his brother Sudhakar on Sunday afternoon. Praveen and Suresh are not married. Meanwhile, the driver cum owner of the vehicle G Rajesh Goud (45), is survived by his wife Manjula and two sons Akhil and Nikhil, who are in their teens.

Goud, a resident of Alwal in the city, had purchased the vehicle and had gotten it financed just about a  year ago. He was an expert driver, with more than two decades of driving experience, according to his family and friends.

Cops visit relatives

Sangareddy: Officials from the Narsapur police station had visited the family members of the victims. Four persons from Khajipet village, and two from Chinna Chintakunta, Mantur and Reddipally villages died in the accident.

Sabarimala pilgrimage

