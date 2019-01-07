Home Cities Hyderabad

Rohit Vemula’s veliwada removed by University of Hyderabad admin

It was erected by Vemula along with his friends as a mark of protest, soon after they were issued orders to move out of their hostel rooms by the university.

University of Hyderabad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three years after the so-called institutional murder of Dalit PhD scholar Rohith Vemula at University of Hyderabad (UOH), the varsity administration removed the veliwada (a Dalit ghetto) that was erected at shopping complex in the campus by Vemula. The removal of veliwada comes just 10 days before the third death anniversary of Vemula, who had committed suicide on January 17, 2016. Students burnt the effigy of vice-chancellor Podile Appa Rao on Sunday evening after the varsity authorities demolished veliwada.

It was erected by Vemula along with his friends as a mark of protest, soon after they were issued orders to move out of their hostel rooms by the university.However, since Vemula’s death, the veliwada continued to exist, as the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) to which Vemula belonged, continued their protest demanding justice in the issue.

