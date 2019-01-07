Running for Pink Sisterhood

Soni Mariya By

HYDERABAD : Captain of the Indian woman’s cricket team, Mithali Raj along with four Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Hyderabad mascots talked about Colors Pinkathon, a run for women. Founder Milind Soman who was in the city on Monday said, “Pinkathon is a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India through the year.

These women share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women, first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society.”

He showed a special medal, name is Tsunamika, a doll created for women who lost their home when the tsunami hit the country. Dr Natasha, a baby wearing mother was announced as the mascot for VWash Plus 5Km category. 50 plus hearing impaired girls would be also participating in the 3 km category. Mukta Mani Patnayak and Sunitha, both 75 plus years old women will be running 3km category.

Sharada as the mascot for the visually impaired squad. She will be running 10km in this edition. H G Geetha a cancer Conqueror was announced as the mascot for the 21km category run. Dr Vijay Anand Reddy from Apollo Hospitals, Director and senior Consultant, Apollo Cancer Institute, was also present at the event. The run will happen in March.