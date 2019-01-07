Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Technology is not the be-all and end-all’

Data breaches are occurring on a regular basis across the world, with Marriott hotel’s database of 500 million guests hacked recently.

Published: 07th January 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Thought leader. Futurist. Broadcaster. Author. Ben Hammersley is all that and more. The British internet technologist spoke at ‘INFOCOM 2018’, a meet held in Kolkata recently based on the theme ‘When Digital becomes Human’. Ben spoke on the impact of machine intelligence in our lives in the coming years with host Ambarish Dasgupta, founder of Intueri Consulting LLP. Hyderabad Express caught up with him post the event. Edited excerpts of the interview:

Data breaches are occurring on a regular basis across the world, with Marriott hotel’s database of 500 million guests hacked recently. Can these incidents be put in check?
It is an inevitable aspect of the digital world. We have to get better at finding ways to deal with such incidents in the future.

You told The Drum magazine that “Many disruptive things are socially disastrous... Disruption encourages huge amounts of inequality, personal suffering and pain.” Kindly elaborate.

Every major technological revolution over the past few decades has radically changed how we work. Jobs disappear, and it leads to social suffering. The jobs of knowledge workers, professionals, etc. are constantly changing. It’s no longer a matter of class.

Numerous experts have pointed out that the Aadhaar project involving a billion Indians is an “electronic leash” that can be used by the state to control civilians who voice dissent. Do you agree?
Yes. India must find a balance between the good and bad uses of such kinds of identification technology. Voters must be educated on the ill-effects of such technology. Only then, they can raise their voices against injustice.

Kindly let us know your thoughts on the “Radio is dead” comment.
(Laughs) We are living through a golden age of audio. The way we curate and watch different media has changed radically, whether it is podcast, streaming movies, on-demand platforms, etc. It is in this context that I had put forward my views on radio.

Given that India doesn’t yet have a legislation on data privacy, do you think these disruptive technologies further erode citizens’ privacy?
It is very profitable for companies to use technologies in ways that erode privacy. Appropriate regulation, similar to European GDPR is needed in India. Also, debates need to be held.

India is pulling out all stops to promote “Make in India” initiative aimed at creating products and exporting it to other countries. Does this help in distributing wealth evenly among citizens, or does it further get concentrated in the hands of a few individuals?
Both. Presuming the richest bracket of individuals pay their taxes, it can be used for providing services to the people at the bottom of the pyramid.

India has millions of poor people who live on less than $2 a day. What must be done to ensure that futuristic technologies do not further alienate them? 
I’m highly suspicious if someone comes and says, “Here’s this one technology that helps solve this massively complex social problem.” That’s impossible. The ideas, techniques and ways of thinking (not technology itself) must be applied to many of the social problems that create poverty. It’s not blockchain, not artificial intelligence, not big data, but the mindset that helps solve problems.

Lastly, a general question. Do you think Brexit will be good for the UK in the long run?
No, in the short, medium and long term, Brexit is a complete and utter disaster. Future generations will look back and think that the political class of 2018 were potentially the most disastrous politicians UK had ever seen.
 shyam@newindianexpress.com @shyamyadagiri

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp