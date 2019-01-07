‘Technology is not the be-all and end-all’

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Thought leader. Futurist. Broadcaster. Author. Ben Hammersley is all that and more. The British internet technologist spoke at ‘INFOCOM 2018’, a meet held in Kolkata recently based on the theme ‘When Digital becomes Human’. Ben spoke on the impact of machine intelligence in our lives in the coming years with host Ambarish Dasgupta, founder of Intueri Consulting LLP. Hyderabad Express caught up with him post the event. Edited excerpts of the interview:

Data breaches are occurring on a regular basis across the world, with Marriott hotel’s database of 500 million guests hacked recently. Can these incidents be put in check?

It is an inevitable aspect of the digital world. We have to get better at finding ways to deal with such incidents in the future.

You told The Drum magazine that “Many disruptive things are socially disastrous... Disruption encourages huge amounts of inequality, personal suffering and pain.” Kindly elaborate.

Every major technological revolution over the past few decades has radically changed how we work. Jobs disappear, and it leads to social suffering. The jobs of knowledge workers, professionals, etc. are constantly changing. It’s no longer a matter of class.

Numerous experts have pointed out that the Aadhaar project involving a billion Indians is an “electronic leash” that can be used by the state to control civilians who voice dissent. Do you agree?

Yes. India must find a balance between the good and bad uses of such kinds of identification technology. Voters must be educated on the ill-effects of such technology. Only then, they can raise their voices against injustice.

Kindly let us know your thoughts on the “Radio is dead” comment.

(Laughs) We are living through a golden age of audio. The way we curate and watch different media has changed radically, whether it is podcast, streaming movies, on-demand platforms, etc. It is in this context that I had put forward my views on radio.

Given that India doesn’t yet have a legislation on data privacy, do you think these disruptive technologies further erode citizens’ privacy?

It is very profitable for companies to use technologies in ways that erode privacy. Appropriate regulation, similar to European GDPR is needed in India. Also, debates need to be held.

India is pulling out all stops to promote “Make in India” initiative aimed at creating products and exporting it to other countries. Does this help in distributing wealth evenly among citizens, or does it further get concentrated in the hands of a few individuals?

Both. Presuming the richest bracket of individuals pay their taxes, it can be used for providing services to the people at the bottom of the pyramid.

India has millions of poor people who live on less than $2 a day. What must be done to ensure that futuristic technologies do not further alienate them?

I’m highly suspicious if someone comes and says, “Here’s this one technology that helps solve this massively complex social problem.” That’s impossible. The ideas, techniques and ways of thinking (not technology itself) must be applied to many of the social problems that create poverty. It’s not blockchain, not artificial intelligence, not big data, but the mindset that helps solve problems.

Lastly, a general question. Do you think Brexit will be good for the UK in the long run?

No, in the short, medium and long term, Brexit is a complete and utter disaster. Future generations will look back and think that the political class of 2018 were potentially the most disastrous politicians UK had ever seen.

