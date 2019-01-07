Home Cities Hyderabad

Where’s BharatNet! Most villages yet to get broadband connectivity

Currently, 648 panchayats are service ready in erstwhile Khammam, 732 in erstwhile Nizamabad and 667 in erstwhile Rangareddy.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Majority of gram panchayats (GPs) across Telangana are yet to receive broadband connectivity under the Centre’s BharatNet Project, Rajya Sabha was told a few days ago. Replying to a question, Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications Manoj Sinha on Friday said that as of now gram panchayats in just seven of the State’s 31 districts are “service ready” under the project. It is important to note that Hyderabad district, being an urban area, is not considered to be covered under the project.

Currently, 648 panchayats are service ready in erstwhile Khammam, 732 in erstwhile Nizamabad and 667 in erstwhile Rangareddy. Around 6,578 gram panchayats in erstwhile Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Warangal are yet to be connected.

A similar situation prevails in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where out of the total 12,898 gram panchayats that are to be connected under the project, only 1,227 have been connected till now.While answering the question, Manoj Sinha said: “In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Phase-I of BharatNet is being implemented through Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). Phase-II of the BharatNet project to connect all the remaining GPs is being implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under State-led model by the respective States governments.”

As part of the project, last mile connectivity would be provided at all panchayats in State. On an average, five WiFi Access Points (APs) are being provided at each gram panchat, Sinha said adding that the selection of agency for setting up hotspots are underway.

“Of these, three Access Points are to be connected to government institutions, while two Access Points will be available for public use,” he said.In 2017, the Centre allotted the State `1,243 crore for the implementation of the phase 2. Setup by the Centre under the Telecom Ministry for the operation of National Optical Fibre Network, it promises to provide a minimum of 100 Mbps broadband connectivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
broadband connectivity BharatNet Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp