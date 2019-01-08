Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bawarchi, three other hotels sealed by GHMC

Within an hour, the hotel purchased and installed a compost machine and sought permission to reopen the eatery.

Published: 08th January 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Continuing their crackdown on bulk garbage generators like hotels, restaurants and function halls in city that have failed to set up vermicompost units on their premises, GHMC officials on Monday sealed the famous Bawarchi Hotel at RTC crossroads. The hotel which had failed to install the compost units despite notices, learnt its lessons the hard way. 

Within an hour, the hotel purchased and installed a compost machine and sought permission to reopen the eatery. As directed by the GHMC commissioner, as a punishment, the hotel was kept shut till the evening. 

Another three hotels in Kukatpally and Moosapet were levied penalties for not keeping the kitchen clean and for dumping garbage in sewage lines. 

As part of Swachh Survekshan 2019, deputy municipal commissioner of Musheerabad Circle, Uma Prakash said five hotels, Marriot, Sangam, Crystal, Astoria and Bawarchi in Musheerabad circle were issued a series of notices in October, November and December as they generate more than 100 kg waste. Also, another 25 hotels generating more than 25 kg of waste were also slapped with notices.

Bawarchi had given an undertaking to install compost unit by December 25 but failed to do so. They didn’t even respond to notices issued by the water board to build silt chamber to avoid choking of drains. 

