Hyderabad: Buses, autos, cabs to stay off roads today, tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The two-day nation wide transport strike is likely to cause major inconvenience for commuters, increasing their troubles of finding buses, cabs and autorickshaws. Demanding a monthly minimum salary of Rs 24,000, a pension of Rs 7,000 and social security, the bus, autos, trucks, Ola and Uber drivers’ unions in the State in solidarity with their counterparts across the country will be off-road on Tuesday.

Alleging that workers are not covered under any labour law or social security, All India Trade Congress Union member A Sathya Reddy said, “The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, if passed in the Rajya Sabha, will only add to ruin of the industry.”

Uniting against establishment. As part of the nation-wide strike that’s touted as a protest against ‘anti-worker’ government policies, will commence from Indira Park in the city. The protesting workers will also give a 12 point charter of demands like lower income tax limits, increase in salary and pensions to cancellation of e-challans.

Not just drivers. The two-day nationwide strike is not limited to the transport sector but will also include lakhs of employees of the banking and insurance industry, public sector companies and individual contract workers who will protest against the growing economic crisis, price rise and acute unemployment.

“Several unions in the State have their individual demands and these will be submitted to Telangana Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma on Tuesday after the protest culminates with a march to the RTA, Khairatabad. We don’t have proper labour laws to protect us or incentives like government employees in the other sector. We hope this memorandum will be a united voice on behalf of the driver community to the government,” said Telangana Taxi and Driver JAC Chairman Shaik Salauddin.

While Telangana Auto Drivers Association has demanded a separate parking area in the GHMC limits and removal of e-challan system, the truckers are protesting against the constant increase in diesel prices, toll expenses, GST compliance, problems with e-way bills and other issues.

Schools to remain unaffected

The strike, however, will not have any impact on the functioning of schools as school-bus drivers are not participating in the protest. The B Venkata Narasamma, district education officer, Hyderabad confirmed that functioning of education institutions will not be affected. “Attendance in lower classes will not have any effect because parents pick and drop students and they mostly study in schools close to their residence,” said Madhusudhan Reddy from Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA).

Standing in solidarity

The Telangana Muzdoor Union (TMU), AITUC, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam Auto Union (TRSKV), CITU, International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Telangana Advocates Joint Action Committee (TAJAC), IFTY, TADS, TRAKTU, AWA, KSDAW are few of the several union on strike for two days.