K Chandrasekhar Rao government’s proposal likely to face legal hurdles

A Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposal of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government to once again usher in ‘Parliamentary Secretaries’ in the State is likely to face legal hurdles. Such an appointment through an Ordinance or by a Government Order will be in breach of Article 164(1A) of the Constitution and the 91st Constitutional amendment.

In July 2017, a three-member Supreme Court bench, in the case of Bimolangshu Roy vs State of Assam, held that the State legislature has no power to bring the law enabling the State government to appoint Parliamentary Secretaries by interpreting Article 194(3) of the Constitution. Therefore, any attempt to bring legislation or promulgate Ordinance to appoint Parliamentary Secretaries will be unconstitutional and void, the bench ruled.

In 2014, the then MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy, now in TRS, and the then TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy, now in Congress, have challenged the TRS government’s decision of appointing its MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, Jalagam Venkat Rao, V Srinivas Goud, G Kishore Kumar, V Satish Kumar and Kova Laxmi as Parliamentary Secretaries through a GO dated December 29, 2014 and subsequently bringing out the Telangana Parliamentary Secretaries (appointment, salaries, allowances and miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2015 adding legal sanctity to the appointments.

They alleged that the impugned Act has been brought out with the sole objective of conferring the rank of minister to many members of the State legislature, in an indiscriminate manner. The impugned Act was in violation of Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution which has provided a ceiling on the number of ministries in proportion to the total number of members in the state legislature.

The said Act has enabled the government to appoint such number of Parliamentary Secretaries as the Chief Minister deems fit and proper, they argued. However, the State government contended that the appointments under the Act were made with an intention that they assist the cabinet ministers in the state assembly when the session is in motion.

On May 1, 2015, a division bench of the Hyderabad HC had set aside the appointments after it noticed that the Act specifies the power of appointment with the Chief Minister and whereas the appointment order was issued in the name of the Governor which is not permissible under the law. According to senior counsel and former advocate general K Ramakrishna Reddy, the State government has no power either to bring in an Ordinance or to enact any legislation to appoint Parliamentary Secretaries in the backdrop of Supreme Court judgment in Bimolangshu Roy case.

“As per the principle of law, what you cannot do directly, you cannot also do indirectly,” Reddy observed while referring to judgments of the High Courts of Bombay, Calcutta and Delhi quashing the orders passed by the respective State governments appointing members to the posts of Parliamentary Secretaries.

As for Telangana, the Hyderabad High Court had set aside similar appointments.