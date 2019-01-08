Home Cities Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi says decision will be challenged

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the move saying that the Constitution permitted reservation only for those with social-educational backwardness and termed it as a “jumla”.  

Published: 08th January 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hours after the Centre proposed reservation for the economically backward in the general category, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the move saying that the Constitution permitted reservation only for those with social-educational backwardness and termed it as a “jumla”.  

Speaking to media, the Hyderabad MP said, “The Constitution is very clear that reservation can only be for those with social-educational backwardness.

The phrase ‘economic backwardness’ is not there in the Constitution. This will be challenged in the courts and a stay will be given.”

Asaduddin Owaisi economically backward reservation

