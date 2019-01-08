Protests in University of Hyderabad after demolition of Rohith Vemula's 'veliwada'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests broke out in University of Hyderabad on Monday, following the demolition of veliwada (dalit ghetto) on Sunday.

The veliwada was erected three years by the dalit PhD scholar Rohith Vemula as a mark of protest against alleged cast discrimination by the university, following which he had committed suicide. Students conducted a protest march till the administration building, the entrance of which was blocked by the police.

The university on Monday issued a clarification in which it said that the veliwada was removed as part of its broader move to rid the campus of all banners, posters, and flexis which have been installed without permission. The notification further said that the administrative circular to this effect was also issued recently.