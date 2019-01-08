Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana cops gearing up for Operation Smile

‘Darpan’, the facial recognition tool developed indigenously by the Telangana police was also given to the officers of all units so that, to trace children with more convenience. 

Published: 08th January 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Explaining that as many as 22,000 children were rescued by the Telangana police under Operation Smile and Operation Muskan since 2015, the Inspector General (Law and Order) and in-charge of Women Safety, Swati Lakra directed policemen to actively participate in rescuing children and minors during Operation Smile, a month long programme, to rescue children. 

Police conduct operation smile in January month and Operation Muskan in July month to trace out the missing children who are involved in child labour, bonded labour, micro industries, begging and trafficked children and rescue them by restoring them to their parents or other family members.“Children from different states are rescued and relocated to their parents. Relevant cases were registered and investigated into,” Swati Lakra said explaining the procedure to be followed.  

The police would also co-ordinate with other departments like Women and Child Welfare Department, Labour, Health, CWC, Child line, NGOs on how to take the programme forward, standard operating procedures to be followed to trace out missing children and other related aspects were dealt with. ‘Darpan’, the facial recognition tool developed indigenously by the Telangana police was also given to the officers of all units so that, to trace children with more convenience. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Smile Telangana police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp