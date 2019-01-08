Telangana cops gearing up for Operation Smile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Explaining that as many as 22,000 children were rescued by the Telangana police under Operation Smile and Operation Muskan since 2015, the Inspector General (Law and Order) and in-charge of Women Safety, Swati Lakra directed policemen to actively participate in rescuing children and minors during Operation Smile, a month long programme, to rescue children.

Police conduct operation smile in January month and Operation Muskan in July month to trace out the missing children who are involved in child labour, bonded labour, micro industries, begging and trafficked children and rescue them by restoring them to their parents or other family members.“Children from different states are rescued and relocated to their parents. Relevant cases were registered and investigated into,” Swati Lakra said explaining the procedure to be followed.

The police would also co-ordinate with other departments like Women and Child Welfare Department, Labour, Health, CWC, Child line, NGOs on how to take the programme forward, standard operating procedures to be followed to trace out missing children and other related aspects were dealt with. ‘Darpan’, the facial recognition tool developed indigenously by the Telangana police was also given to the officers of all units so that, to trace children with more convenience.