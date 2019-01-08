Hyderabad: Two try to sell snakes on Facebook, nabbed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters who were trying to sell snakes by reaching out to potential customers through social media were arrested on Monday by the anti-poaching officials of the forest department. A python and a bronze-back snake were recovered from their captivity in Ghatkesar. The python is a schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Anti-Poaching Squad, Hyderabad found one Python

and one Bronze Back snake at a house in Medchal

district | Express photo

On receiving information that one of the two youngsters posted pictures of himself with a snake, in a bid to sell it, on Facebook and WhatsApp, Medchal district forest officials along with the Hyderabad anti-poaching squad, met with the accused disguising themselves as potential buyers. Subsequently, the forest officials went to a house in Venkatradri township, Chowdarguda village in Ghatkesar and found the snakes there.

After finding the snakes, they nabbed Sharan Moses, who had been keeping the snakes under captivity for past one month and trying to sell them illegally. His friend, V Praveen, also a resident of Venkatradri township was arrested, as he was the one uploaded the picture of the snakes on social media. According to sources, the two accused were popularly known as the ‘snake rescuers’ in the area.

The forest officials rescued the snakes and registered a case against the duo under Wildlife (Protection). Possessing of wildlife and their trade warrants imprisonment of 3-7 years and a minimum fine of `10,000. The two accused have been sent to judicial custody.