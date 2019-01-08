Use of illegal mobile signal booster thrives in Hyderabad

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the number of smart phones growing fuelled by low Internet prices, it has become quite a task for telecom service providers to accommodate their expanding consumer base under their network coverage. This has often translated into poor network connectivity, call drops and video conferences breaking down and other problems.

Thus, many in the city have turned to Chinese mobile signal boosters to get better network coverage. As is evident from its name, a mobile signal booster betters the existing mobile phone signal by amplifying and rebroadcasting to a nearby area. However, its unauthorised usage has been rendered illegal by the Central government and is chargeable under the the Indian Telegraph Act 1885.

In the city, three operators of illegal Chinese mobile boosters have been identified and notices have been served on them by the Ministry of Communications, informed Manoj Sinha, Minister of the State of the Ministry of Communications in response to a question in Lok Sabha. However, none of the equipment has been seized as of now, he added.

Explaining the reasons for declaring them as illegal to Express, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Rajan Mathews said, “It is illegal because boosters use spectrum for which they haven’t paid for. Its usage creates interference in the area and hence could also cause deterioration in services for other customers in the vicinity.”

A Standing Committee on Information Technology report from 2016 also highlighted the issue and said, “One of the reasons cited by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for call drop is interference due to unauthorised installation of signal boosters by users.”

The situation exists in other cities including Delhi, where 45 notices were served and 16 Chinese mobile boosters were seized; Surat, where 12 notices served and 19 seized and Mumbai where 28 were seized. Other cities were notices were served are Jalandhar and Chennai. E-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart have also been pulled up for selling these equipments.