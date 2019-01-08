Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman dies as drunk driver crashes car into bathroom

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 II IPC) is registered against him.

Car rammed into the house and killed a woman in Gowlidoddi village| Express photo

HYDERABAD:  A woman was killed when a drunk driver crashed his car into the bathroom of a house at Gachibowli.The driver identified as Mohammed Ikram Ali, a former employee of Google, lost control of his car and hit the divider. In the impact, the car flew to the other side of the road and crashed into the wall before coming to a halt, said police. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 II IPC) is registered against him.

According to police, Ikram a resident of Tolichowki recently joined a private firm in the city. On Sunday night, he went to meet his friends at Gandipet, where he consumed alcohol along with his friends.
In the wee hours of Monday, he headed home in his car and when he reached the outskirts of Gowlidoddi village where 100 feet road narrows down, he lost control and hit the divider. 

The car then travelled for around 60 metres before hitting a parked scooter followed by crashing into the bathroom wall of a house. The wall fell on T Madhu Bai (45) who was taking bath at the time, said Gachibowli Inspector R Srinivas.

Her son T Santosh, with the help of neighbours, rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, police also rushed to the spot and apprehended car driver Ikram Ali, who was found to be in an inebriated condition.According to police records, the vehicle is registered in the name of Mohammed Jaweed Ali, who is believed to be a relative of Ikram Ali. Arrested Ikram will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

