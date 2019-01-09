Home Cities Hyderabad

Alarming: Kids apps access location details, storage

Another alarming finding was that 71 per cent of the apps had ad in them and the advertisements were not found to be children-friendly.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Children’s app in the country are particularly vulnerable with 86 per cent of the apps not even taking consent to access data from smartphones, found Arrka Consultancy’s “State of Data Privacy of Mobile Apps from India 2018” report which was released on Tuesday.

As part of its study, apart from the 100 Indian apps it researched, the report also concentrated on children’s apps where it found that 29 per cent of the apps did not take permissions at all, 29 per cent had access to location and phone details and 71 per cent had access to storage.

Another alarming finding was that 71 per cent of the apps had ad in them and the advertisements were not found to be children-friendly.

“Ads shown were for shopping, part-time studies, women entrepreneurs, real estate, physiotherapy and healthcare. Ads were also found redirecting the user to other websites without any consent,” it said.

“Children’s Apps are not Privacy friendly and do not adhere to privacy principles. Lack of consent, excessive permissions and needless privacy intrusive features like in-app ads and purchase options are some of the reasons making children’s apps unsafe,” the study said.

Apart from that, 29 per cent apps did not have a notice addressing children under age 13. In 86 per cent apps, consent was not being taken.Even when consent was being taken there was no verification to check if the person was an adult.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp