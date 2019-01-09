Alarming: Kids apps access location details, storage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Children’s app in the country are particularly vulnerable with 86 per cent of the apps not even taking consent to access data from smartphones, found Arrka Consultancy’s “State of Data Privacy of Mobile Apps from India 2018” report which was released on Tuesday.

As part of its study, apart from the 100 Indian apps it researched, the report also concentrated on children’s apps where it found that 29 per cent of the apps did not take permissions at all, 29 per cent had access to location and phone details and 71 per cent had access to storage.

Another alarming finding was that 71 per cent of the apps had ad in them and the advertisements were not found to be children-friendly.

“Ads shown were for shopping, part-time studies, women entrepreneurs, real estate, physiotherapy and healthcare. Ads were also found redirecting the user to other websites without any consent,” it said.

“Children’s Apps are not Privacy friendly and do not adhere to privacy principles. Lack of consent, excessive permissions and needless privacy intrusive features like in-app ads and purchase options are some of the reasons making children’s apps unsafe,” the study said.

Apart from that, 29 per cent apps did not have a notice addressing children under age 13. In 86 per cent apps, consent was not being taken.Even when consent was being taken there was no verification to check if the person was an adult.