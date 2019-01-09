Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore inspects SRDP, 2BHK works

An action plan is being prepared for the next six months especially with regard to sanitation and healthcare facilities for citizens.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said that works of ongoing mega projects like Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and one lakh double bedroom (2BHK) in different parts of Hyderabad must be expedited. He, along with other GHMC officials, on Tuesday inspected sanitation, road development, 2BHK houses and SRDP works in LB Nagar zone covering Uppal, Kapra, Hayathnagar and LB Nagar areas.

GHMC is taking up works of one lakh double bed room houses at an estimated cost of `8000 crore. Reportedly, all works are progressing in a brisk pace and are expected to be ready by end of this year. GHMC will provide all necessary facilities at the housing sites for the convenience of the beneficiaries by creating parks, roads, play grounds, drinking water, street lights, drainage and other civic related works, Commissioner said.

An action plan is being prepared for the next six months especially with regard to sanitation and healthcare facilities for citizens. GHMC Mayor, corporators and other officials coordinate with officials at the zonal, circle, and ward levels for effectively reach the targets assigned. Awareness campaigns are being planned to curb menaces such as drain water release on roads, and plastic use, said Kishore.

GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore

