Dignity March, an end to sexual exploitation of women, children

Dignity March, a campaign that is helping victims of rape and sexual violence to fight the shame and stigma  surrounding the issue, made a pit stop in Hyderabad recently.

Published: 09th January 2019

By Mahas Mohammad
HYDERABAD : Dignity March, a campaign that is helping victims of rape and sexual violence to fight the shame and stigma  surrounding the issue, made a pit stop in Hyderabad recently. Three of them interacted with the media.  The march intends to end victim-shaming of women and children who are survivors of sexual violence. It tries to shift the social disgrace on to offender and for other stakeholders to create a healthy, non-judgemental and safe environment to support their voice, to fight on their behalf. Through this march, citizens can participate and be a part of this event and give support to the survivors.

The march started in Mumbai covering Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and get here in Hyderabad on last week with the involvement of survivors of rape and sexual violence. It’s an initiative from Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan and other organisations.

Over 5,000 survivors and their family members and other prominent members including celebrities Tisca Chopra, Arshsad Warsi and Sudha chandran are showing solidarity to the march. Three survivors interacted with the media at an event that took place at Press Club, Somajiguda. 

A national online survey conducted by Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan named ‘speak out!’ aim to determine the intensity of sexual violence against woman and children and try to bring out the voice of the survivors. The survey states 95% of the incidents of sexual violence against woman and children are not reported and the victim is shamed and under constant fear of blame by the society.

The survey also reveals that about 2 % of incidents have been reported to the police. The national crime record bureau 2016 data highlighted a grim picture of situation of woman in Telangana about 15,374 crime against woman reported in the state in 2016 which is increased as compared to the 2014 figure. 15,107 IPC crimes were reported against woman. 3,767 assaults against  woman included sexual harassment at work place. 305 immoral trafficking reported. 1,278 incidence of rape reported in year 2016 besides 19 gang rape cases. 

Woman, children,celebs and volunteers joined the dignity march which took off from Mumbai on December 20. The march will cover 10,000 km in 200 districts of 24 states in India and culminate on February 22, 2019 in Delhi.

