Hyderabad: Domestic help agency asked to pay over Rs 43,000 to aggrieved customer

Rao, in his complaint, stated the help abruptly stopped attending to her duties citing personal reasons after three days of work and when the matter was taken up with the firm, there was no response.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A domestic help services agency has been instructed to pay Rs 30,000 in compensation to a customer after the help provided by the firm went awol and it did not provide a replacement within 90 days as per its policy. The agency has also been asked to return Rs 13,000 — the amount taken from the customer in return for providing their services — at an interest of 7 per cent.

M Prabhakar Rao, a resident of Begumpet, paid Rs 13,000 to Help at Home Domestic Services in October 2017 seeking a helper for his daughter who had flown down to Hyderabad from the US to give birth.

“The company dodged multiple e-mails I wrote seeking a replacement for the helper. It is difficult for me as a 67-year-old to take care of my daughter,” Rao said and alleged that the company had not responded to his requests for a refund either.

Interestingly, the company is yet to respond to notices sent to it by the consumer forum.“The complainant had to be given a replacement without any extra fee according to the company’s own terms and conditions, but that did not happen, amounting to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices,” the forum order read.

