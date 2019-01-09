Ethnic Day gets glam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad came alive with colour and laughter as the students celebrated Ethnic Day. Both staff and students came to the campus dressed in clothing to represent their home states/countries, resulting in a spectacular display of colour and stunning outfits. A Bengali student enthralled all with her typical Bengali style of draping a sari keeping the “Pallu” loose over her left shoulder with a bunch of keys tied with the knot. The fest mixed with a variety of traditional games, dishes etc. It ended up with Bathukamma songs and group dances etc. Later, students posed for photographs.