Home Cities Hyderabad

Every second Indian homemaker aspires to start a business

Nearly half (48%) of Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to start a business or pursue a hobby to make money when they were young. 

Published: 09th January 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nearly half (48%) of Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to start a business or pursue a hobby to make money when they were young. One in two Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to be financially independent when they were young. These are among the insights that Britannia Marie Gold Indian Women Entrepreneurship Survey Report found recently. The biscuit brand said it the customised survey was conducted by Nielsen, for Britannia, among 1,267 non-working housewives across major cities in India in the age group of 25-45 years. More insights:

A new survey reveals that setting up
beauty parlours,boutiques or taking
home tuitions are the top
choices for Indian homemakers

1.    Nearly half (48%) of Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to start a business or pursue a hobby to make money when they were young
2.    1 in 2 Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to be financially independent when they were young
3.    Of homemakers who aspire to start their own business or pursue a hobby to make money, 69% say that the greatest barrier is lack of sufficient funds, 63% say its home responsibilities taking up most of their time, 39% say its lack of guidance and 36% reported that it’s a lack in confidence
4.    Out of the homemakers who have dreams and aspirations to start their own business or pursue a hobby to make money, the top types of businesses that they would like to launch are tailoring (36%), beauty parlors (28%), opening a boutique or shop (26%) and starting home tuitions (20%).
5.    When asked what would help homemakers start their own business, 62% say it is financial  support while 51% say self- confidence/ counselling is what they would most need.
6.    Among homemakers with dreams and aspirations to start their own business or pursue a hobby to make money, 
64% say the reason for the same is to gain financial independence while 54% say they 
want to create their own identity.
7.    Nearly all (92%) of Indian homemakers say that it would make them happy to see their daughters and the next generation of women run their own businesses.
8.    Top reasons why homemakers would be happy to see their daughters and the next generation run their own businesses are: 66% say because it would give them more self-esteem, 64% say because it would help them gain financial independence and 62% say because it would help them create their own identities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp