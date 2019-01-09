Every second Indian homemaker aspires to start a business

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The biscuit brand said it the customised survey was conducted by Nielsen, for Britannia, among 1,267 non-working housewives across major cities in India in the age group of 25-45 years. More insights:

1. Nearly half (48%) of Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to start a business or pursue a hobby to make money when they were young

2. 1 in 2 Indian homemakers had dreams and aspirations to be financially independent when they were young

3. Of homemakers who aspire to start their own business or pursue a hobby to make money, 69% say that the greatest barrier is lack of sufficient funds, 63% say its home responsibilities taking up most of their time, 39% say its lack of guidance and 36% reported that it’s a lack in confidence

4. Out of the homemakers who have dreams and aspirations to start their own business or pursue a hobby to make money, the top types of businesses that they would like to launch are tailoring (36%), beauty parlors (28%), opening a boutique or shop (26%) and starting home tuitions (20%).

5. When asked what would help homemakers start their own business, 62% say it is financial support while 51% say self- confidence/ counselling is what they would most need.

6. Among homemakers with dreams and aspirations to start their own business or pursue a hobby to make money,

64% say the reason for the same is to gain financial independence while 54% say they

want to create their own identity.

7. Nearly all (92%) of Indian homemakers say that it would make them happy to see their daughters and the next generation of women run their own businesses.

8. Top reasons why homemakers would be happy to see their daughters and the next generation run their own businesses are: 66% say because it would give them more self-esteem, 64% say because it would help them gain financial independence and 62% say because it would help them create their own identities.