Have savarnas ever faced untouchability: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi reiterated that the Constitution didn’t recognise economic backwardness and the bill was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have janeudharis (wearers of thread worn by Brahmins) and savarnas ever faced untouchability, oppression, discrimination, encounters, police torture. Do they have similar dropout rates and lower number of graduates than those found among the Dalits, SCs and the Muslim community?”

Coming down heavily on the Modi government bill, that attempts to legislate 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha that reservation was meant for the marginalised and not ‘janeudharis’ and ‘savarnas’.

Owaisi reiterated that the Constitution didn’t recognise economic backwardness and the bill was against the spirit of the Constitution. “This government cannot have more wisdom than the framers of the Constitution,” he said.

“Where is the empirical evidence to prove the backwardness of savarna people. According to data compiled by the Sachar Committee and Kundu Committee, Muslims have the lowest literacy rate, lowest number of persons in schools and highest dropout rate,” said the Hyderabad MP.

He claimed that the reservation bill would be a burden on Telangana and other States like Maharashtra. “My State has passed a bill asking for 10 per cent reservation for castes in Muslims and 12 per cent for SCs/STs. But you (Centre) have refused it for the last six months,” he added.

‘Citizenship Bill has turned India into Israel’

Owaisi slammed the Citizenship Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He said that its passage was turning the country into Israel where citizenship was based on religion.  “You are turning our country into Israel where citizenship is given on the basis of whether one was a Zionist or a Yahudi. The bill was aimed at making an “enemy out of Muslims,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi savarnas Brahmins untouchability

