Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Central University students want portraits of anti-caste icons back on campus

'Velivada' was put up on the campus when Rohith Vemula and his friends were evacuated from their hostel in 2016.

Published: 09th January 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit_Vemula

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students have demanded the reinstatement of 'Velivada,' a temporary structure with portraits of anti-caste icons, on the campus.

The students have also said that their protest will continue if HCU Vice Chancellor Dr Appa Rao is not removed from the post and arrested.

'Velivada' was put up on the campus when Rohith Vemula and his friends were evacuated from their hostel in 2016. Vemula had spent his last few days before he allegedly committed suicide at the place where 'Velivada' was erected.

ALSO READ: Protests in University of Hyderabad after demolition of Rohith Vemula's 'veliwada'

Vemula, a Ph.D. scholar at the HCU, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was reportedly upset over the disciplinary action that was taken against him by the university authorities.

The agitating students, protesting under the banner of 'Justice for Rohith' surrounded the university administration building on Monday, demanding an explanation from the authorities about the removal of the temporary structure.

The students reclaimed the space of Velivada by placing small portraits of Dalit icons like Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and others, which were demolished by the administration a few days ago, after which they marched to the administration building by holding the portraits.

Students from many organisations like Ambedkar Students' Association, Bahujan Students' Front, Dalit Students' Union, and Students' Federation of India are taking part in the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Central University hcu University of Hyderabad UoH Appa Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp