Sadaa supports veganism

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vegan actress Sadaa Sayed, who has been working tirelessly for animals since many years and recently fought against the kill order for tigress Avni, took to her social media handles today to promote veganism. In support of the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), Sadaa shares, “I am an animal rescuer, fighter for their rights and an ethical vegan.

I believe most people love animals like cats and dogs, even cows. Some people love animals like tigers, elephants- so did I. Up until I knew of the horrible things done to cows and buffaloes in the dairy industry, I thought I was living a cruelty free life because I was a vegetarian for so many year- but I was wrong. Soon after I got to know of the cruelty behind milk, I went vegan. Today my fight for animals is not just for dogs or cats or tigers, it is for all the animals who suffer on a daily basis due to our food and lifestyle choices. So I urge all the compassionate people out there, who are victims of social conditioning to try veganism just for 21 days. I urge all the animal lovers, their protector, rescuers to see no difference between the animals that you love and care for and the ones who are exploited every single day because of what you eat- they are all the same! Please try and extend your love and compassion towards them all.

Please take up FIAPO’s #21DayCompassionChallenge and see the change in yourself. Trust me there’ll be no looking back. You might regret you didn’t try it earlier but that’s okay–and there can’t be a better new-year resolution than this. The animals will thank you, the planet may thank you, you may thank us later one!”

Her video is available here: https://www. facebook.com/sadaa.sayed/ videos/10216116654922483/