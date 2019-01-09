Home Cities Hyderabad

Sadaa supports veganism

I believe most people love animals like cats and dogs, even cows.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vegan actress Sadaa Sayed, who has been working tirelessly for animals since many years and recently fought against the kill order for tigress Avni, took to her social media handles today to promote veganism. In support of the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), Sadaa shares, “I am an animal rescuer, fighter for their rights and an ethical vegan.

I believe most people love animals like cats and dogs, even cows. Some people love animals like tigers, elephants- so did I. Up until I knew of the horrible things done to cows and buffaloes in the dairy industry, I thought I was living a cruelty free life because I was a vegetarian for so many year- but I was wrong. Soon after I got to know of the cruelty behind milk, I went vegan. Today my fight for animals is not just for dogs or cats or tigers, it is for all the animals who suffer on a daily basis due to our food and lifestyle choices. So I urge all the compassionate people out there, who are victims of social conditioning to try veganism just for 21 days. I urge all the animal lovers, their protector, rescuers to see no difference between the animals that you love and care for and the ones who are exploited every single day because of what you eat- they are all the same! Please try and extend your love and compassion towards them all.

Please take up FIAPO’s #21DayCompassionChallenge and see the change in yourself. Trust me there’ll be no looking back. You might regret you didn’t try it earlier but that’s okay–and there can’t be a better new-year resolution than this. The animals will thank you, the planet may thank you, you may thank us later one!”

Her video is available here: https://www. facebook.com/sadaa.sayed/ videos/10216116654922483/

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp