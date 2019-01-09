Students file plaint against University of Hyderabad VC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of University of Hyderabad on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the varsity’s vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile for destroying portraits of Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Periyar and other anti-caste crusaders within the university premises.

In a two-page complaint written by the students - Dontha Prashanth, Munna Sannaki, G Sreeja held the vice-chancellor responsible for allegedly ‘disrespectfully and disgracefully destroying the portraits’ revered by the SC/ST community on campus.

Meanwhile, officials from Gachibowli police station said a general diary entry of the complaint was made and the contents of the complaint are being inquired into. Based on the findings, they will investigate, said officials.

The issue had snowballed after ‘Velivada’ or ‘Dalit Ghetto’ as called by the protesting students was removed by university officials on January 5. The students alleged they were doing so to quell the protests ahead of Rohith Vemula’s third death anniversary.