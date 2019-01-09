Try these hacks to keep away weight gain for good

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Losing weight is big business. There are many weight loss programmes, ranging from fitness regimens, miracle supplements and fad diets - all promising fast weight loss. Unfortunately, fast weight loss has its drawbacks, including fast rebound when the weight loss program is no longer being followed. Here are some effective strategies for losing weight fast and keeping it off for good.

Ditch the gluten: A gluten-free diet can help reduce your waistline, insulin resistance, and inflammation. It doesn’t mean that you need to go out and replace all your favourite foods with gluten-free varieties. Simply start cutting back on the amount of gluten you consume, and try to be aware of what you are eating

Swap meals for a protein shake: A meal replacement shake can greatly aid in losing unwanted body fat. Blend a protein powder with almond milk, unsweetened coconut milk, fresh ground flaxseed or a green leafy smoothie.

Limit fruit consumption to 1 to 2 servings a day: While fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, too much consumption of can hinder fat loss. Excess fructose, the natural sweetener in fruits, can lead to weight gain and leptin resistance. Leptin is a hormone that signals your brain to stop eating. If your brain becomes resistant to it, you are more likely to go for second helpings.

Switch your carbohydrates for green vegetables: Vegetables, raw or cooked, can provide you with antioxidants, nutrients, and fibre for fewer calories than starchy carbohydrates such as rice and potatoes.Slowly increase your fibre intake: Fibre consumption is associated with weight loss. Some high-fibre foods include quinoa, legumes, lentils and avocado.

Try an appetite-curbing Technique: About 30-60 minutes before eating your meal, add a teaspoon of fibre-blend supplement powder or fresh ground flaxseed to one glass of drinking water. Drink it and then gauge your hunger level.Get 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep: Poor or inadequate sleep can affect your fat-burning hormones. It can also cause you to add a muffin to your coffee in the evening. Increased appetite or craving for sugar and carbs are often signs of fatigue.

Do intervals to blast fat: Repeatedly exercising or burst training for just half an hour makes you a fat-burning machine. Burst training can greatly increase the rate of fat loss.De-stress: Psychological stress is often associated with weight gain. The simplest way to de-stress is to meditate, breathe deeply, and gently massage your arm or hand for a few minutes. It is very important that you know what works best for you in order to deal with stress effectively.

Losing weight can be a long journey, however, it does not have to be difficult, and it does not have to be temporary. Trying just a few of the practices above can help you transform your weight loss goals into healthy living goals that you can stick to for good.