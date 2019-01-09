Home Cities Hyderabad

Unaccounted foreign currency worth over Rs 1 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

The passenger along with the currency was handed over to Customs officials at Hyderabad airport.

Money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Unaccounted foreign currency to the tune of over Rs one crore was seized from a passenger at the international airport here early Wednesday, CISF said.

During screening of baggages, the CISF personnel detected currencies of seven countries from the passenger, who was bound for Dubai, they said adding the total value of the currency was approximately Rs 1.25 crore.

The foreign currency comprised UAE dirhams, Saudi riyals, Kuwaiti Dinars and US dollars.

The passenger along with the currency was handed over to Customs officials, they added.

A probe is on.

