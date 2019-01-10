Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad third fittest city, but losing battle with obesity

Bengaluru tops the list, followed by Delhi National Capital Region.

Hyderabad
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GOQii India Fit Report-2019 ranked Hyderabad the third-most fit city in the country, an encouraging jump from last year’s fourth position. Bengaluru tops the list, followed by Delhi National Capital Region.

The ranking based on a survey conducted by GOQii among 7,00,000 people across the country considers 10 parameters including body mass index (BMI), lifestyle diseases, waist size, steps taken per day, hours of sleep, food intake and alcohol consumption. However, all is not well with city folks. Hyderabad has the highest number of overweight people, second only to Delhi.

The report also points towards a lack of trust in doctors and pharma companies, with a whopping 68.7 per cent surveyed saying hospitals were untrustworthy and  42 percent complaining about pharma companies.

