No more sleep deprivation with these sleep trackers

Ayushi Surana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is an old saying that ‘health is wealth’, and good sleep is one of the most important factors to have a healthy and energetic life. But in this fast-paced world overtaken by work pressure and anxiety, a good night of sleep is hard to come by.

Sleep deprivation can lead to exhaustion, irritability, forgetfulness, weight loss or weight gain. The good news now is that plenty of mobile apps can help one get a more restful night of sleep. With smartphones backing us up in almost everything we do in our day-to-day life, there are apps for sleep tracking also. Here is a lowdown on various sleep trackers available on Google Play:

Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock

This app provides sleep analysis with sleep cycle patented sound technology or accelerometer. It gives out detailed sleep statistics and daily sleep graphs. It also has a customisable wake-up window.

Sleep Debt Tracker

This app motivates individuals to get enough sleep and understand their sleep debt and automatically calculates bedtime for them. It also uses motion, light and phone screen detection to estimate whether the person is sleeping or awake. The best thing about this app is that it is radiation free and no special phone placement is necessary. It works when the phone is on flight mode or even switched off!

Runtastic Sleep Better

This app is a sleep tracker and an alarm clock all in one, which will track one’s sleep cycle and wake the person up at the optimal time with the smart alarm clock feature. An individual may also enter his/her daily habits and variables, such as caffeine consumption, exercise duration, alcohol consumption and stress level, and determine what effects these variables cause on their sleep quality.

Prime Nap Sleep Tracker

This app develops a better understanding of the individual’s light or deep sleep, and time spent awake in bed, when falling asleep in the night or waking up in the morning. It also features a screen dimmer, sleep statistics, snore detection, sleep sounds and a dream journal.

SleepRate - Sleep Therapy, Tracking & Analysis

The app offers sleep analysis based on heart rate or movement patterns. It also provides an automated assessment of behavioural sleep disorders. It is also compatible with Bluetooth-enabled heart rate trackers, Android wear and Google fit.