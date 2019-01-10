Hyderabad: Organiser, customer held for flesh trade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old victim of forced prostitution was rescued by the Task Force on Wednesday when they raided a rental property in Padmarao Nagar. Two men -- Aathukuru Praveen, organiser, Padire Yeshwanth Reddy, customer -- were also arrested.

According to police, Praveen indulged in trafficking women to the city and was running a brothel. He used to engage female sex workers from Mumbai, West Bengal through traffickers and pay them an amount of Rs 6,000 per week to each female sex worker.

Based on a tip off, the Task Force sleuths raided the said property and rescued the victim who has been sent to rehab.