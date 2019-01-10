Home Cities Hyderabad

Passenger with Rs 1.2 crore in foreign currency arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

The CISF personnel seized foreign currency worth of Rs 1.2 crore from the passenger. 

Published: 10th January 2019 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) staff detained a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for possessing foreign currency illegally. The CISF personnel seized foreign currency worth of Rs 1.2 crore from the passenger.  According to the CISF officials, around 2 am on Wednesday, Mohammed Parvez came to the airport to fly to Dubai from the city.

He is resident of Chandrayanagutta. At the time of checking, based on profiling and further screening of baggage by CISF SI Varun Kumar, he noticed that Mohammed Parvez possessed foreign currency.  It was revealed during the verification process that the passenger possessed US $ 16,500 (worth of `11.5 lakh), Qatar - 52,450 (worth of `9,96,550), UAE -- 37,950 (`7.2 lakh), Kuwait-- 2,165 (worth of `5 lakh), Oman -- 4,625 (`8.4 lakh), Bahrain-- 2,395 ( `4.4 lakh), Saudi- 2,99,100 (`55 lakh)-- a total `1.2 crore.
Meanwhile, Shamshabad police detained eight persons for indulging in creating nuisance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) during the cordon and search held on Wednesday.

RGIA

