Rajiv Gandhi International Airport adds 26 aircraft parking stands

Starting new year, the Hyderabad airport has commissioned 26 new parking stands towards the east of the passenger terminal building.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has commissioned 26 new parking stands on its premises in Hyderabad | EXPRESS PHOTO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Starting new year, the Hyderabad airport has commissioned 26 new parking stands towards the east of the passenger terminal building. The ongoing expansion work at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) achieved yet another milestone with addition of these, taking the total parking stands at the airport to 83 from the earlier 57 (47 remote and 10 aero-bridges) enhancing the aircraft handling capacity by over 45 per cent, said a release from the GMR. Spread over approximately 65,000 sq mt of the apron area, the parking stands took about 10 months to complete.

The new stands can hold 22 scheduled Code C aircraft and 4 Code B aircraft catering to general aviation or business jets. “The addition of these stands is in line with our overall strategy of maximising the utilisation of our assets to enhance passenger and capacity. This has a direct bearing on entire value chain, which benefits immensely from the ability to leverage existing infrastructure and optimise operating costs” said GBS Raju, Business Chairman - Airports, GMR Group. GMR Hyderabad Airports Ltd (GHIAL) CEO SGK Kishore said “With the phenomenal growth in passenger and cargo throughout, aircraft movements, as well as the resulting fleet expansions there is a rising demand for aircraft parking stands by airlines.

Our expansion plan has proactively accommodated all these conditions to ensure enhanced service quality and faster turnaround times.” Currently, Hyderabad Airport handles more than 55,000 passengers on a daily basis with over 500 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in a day. Hyderabad airport has registered a total passenger footfall of approximately 20.90 million from January-December 2018, which is 21% more than compared to the year 2017. It has also handled 1.75 lakh ATMs from January-December 2018 which is up by 22% from the corresponding duration in the last year.

