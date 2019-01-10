Home Cities Hyderabad

UK varsity dropout among 3 held for chain snatchings in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough, three persons including a 25-year-old man from city earlier deported from the UK, who masterminded 11 chain snatchings in December, were arrested by the Hyderabad and Rachakonda police. The police seized stolen property and swords from the accused. The gang pulled off 11 chain snatchings  within 15 hours.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said here on Wednesday that the kingpin of the gang, Chintamalla Praneeth Chowdhary  of Kothapet was deported from the UK for violating immigration laws when he was pursuing BBM in that country. At a jail in Uttar Pradesh, he came in contact with other two accused, Monu Valmiki (30) and Choka Gangasaran (28) of Uttar Pradesh. Together, they have indulged in more than 150 offences.

The gang came to the city in the last week of December. They hired a  bike and roamed around Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Meerpet, LB Nagar and surrounding areas. On December 26 and 27, Choka and Monu went around snatching gold chains from women in different areas.

“The accused have committed 11 snatching within a span of 15 hours, with six snatchings on December  26 within four hours and five snatchings on December 27 within an hour. Praneeth did not directly participate in the chain snatchings. He feared he might be caught as locals would identify him based on CCTV footage,’’ the police commissioner said.

After committing the offences, they abandoned the motorcycle at Tallabkatta for fear of getting caught.

chain snatchings

