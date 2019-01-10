Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wait gets longer as JNTU-Malaysian Township flyover misses deadline again

The 1.23 km long flyover starts near Manjeera mall and goes up to Malaysian Township allowing commuters heading to Hitec  City skip the traffic intersection at Forum Mall.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the flyover between JNTU and Malaysian Township doesn’t inspire confidence of commuters who are stuck in traffic everyday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will 2019 finally see the opening of Rajiv Gandhi flyover stretching from JNTU to Malaysian Township, which has been waiting for completion since 2016? Though authorities had promised to open the flyover by March last year, then postponed it to September and later to December, the SRDP officials have missed each deadline causing severe inconvenience to commuters. GHMC projects wing now aims to open the flyover by February 15.

The 1.23 km long flyover starts near Manjeera mall and goes up to Malaysian Township allowing commuters heading to Hitec  City skip the traffic intersection at Forum Mall. The project is budgeted around `65 crore.

However,  since its inception, the work has been slow paced and shoddy,  allege commuters. “The traffic in the stretch was always chaotic as the existing road was reduced to nothing.  The sides of the road have been dug up leading to further decrease in the carriageway.  To add to this, there is no sign of completion of the flyover,’’ Vidyasagar Jagadeeshan, a regular commuter, said.

Though there are multiple alternative routes, they are ridden with potholes and damages making the entire network of road inaccessible, so much so that people opt to take 4-5 km detour from Lingampally to reach Hitec City.

Many commuters say that even if the flyover sees completion, it will offer no relief, as the flyover missed covering the crucial rythu market between JNTU and Manjeera. “This is a major traffic point. So even after the flyover is completed, the commuters will still see traffic in this stretch,” S Satish Reddy, Kukatpally Congress president, who has protested at the site multiple times.

However,  the GHMC officials maintain that the flyover would finally be opened by Feb 15.  “The project was delayed because of traffic restrictions. We were not permitted to work in the morning hours and allowed only from 10 pm to 6 am  to complete the work, but even then there was a lot of traffic in the area,” a GHMC official remarked.

The crucial road sees a traffic rush of 14,000 PCU (passenger car unit) which is similar to Mindspace junction which got a flyover in 16 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi flyover JNTU Malaysian Township

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp