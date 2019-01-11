ASI notice to police on illegal construction at Jama Masjid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday served a notice to the Golconda Police directing action against those indulging in illegal construction work within 200 metres of the walls of Jama Masjid in Golconda.The ASI also raised questions on the encroachment of Ashurkhana and called the construction of a residential building “unauthorized for a centrally protected monument’’.

“Any construction activity within a centrally-protected monument is prohibited and punishable under GOI notification 1764 of 1992. Such action violates provisions of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Site and Remains Act of 1958,” stated the senior conservation assistant’s notice.

According to ASI officials, Md Azeemuddin has begun construction work within 80 metres of the site’s walls. As per the rules no construction or mining work must be taken up within 200 metres of the monument.

ASI has also served a notice to Zonal Commissioner of Central Zone and Mandal Revenue Officer of Golconda Mandal.