Hand-held terminals to be used for ticket checks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to use hand held terminals (HHTs) on-board its trains to enable its ticket checkers (TC) to verify the validity of a passenger’s ticket, know the live status of vacant berths and allocate vacant ones to passengers in a transparent matter.

The HHTs have been recently introduced on Indian Railways on 51 Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains and SCR is one amongst the identified zones to implement this project on a pilot basis. Under this project, 40 HHTs have been provided to the ticket checking staff (TCs) on SCR.

As the after-chart cancellations are sent on an hourly basis to the HHT, fraudulent travel can be easily detected. Real-time charting will ensure greater transparency in allotment of berths, especially in case of vacant accommodations. The facility to enable live updates of passenger occupancy on a train will ease upgrading/downgrading of reserved accommodation. Calculation of occupancy for food and bedrolls can be made instantly.