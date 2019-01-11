Home Cities Hyderabad

Hand-held terminals to be used for ticket checks

The HHTs have been recently introduced on Indian Railways on 51 Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains and SCR is one amongst the identified zones to implement this project on a pilot basis.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajdhani Express (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to use hand held terminals (HHTs) on-board its trains to enable its ticket checkers (TC) to verify the validity of a passenger’s ticket, know the live status of vacant berths and allocate vacant ones to passengers in a transparent matter.

The HHTs have been recently introduced on Indian Railways on 51 Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains and SCR is one amongst the identified zones to implement this project on a pilot basis. Under this project, 40 HHTs have been provided to the ticket checking staff (TCs) on SCR.

As the after-chart cancellations are sent on an hourly basis to the HHT, fraudulent travel can be easily detected. Real-time charting will ensure greater transparency in allotment of berths, especially in case of vacant accommodations. The facility to enable live updates of passenger occupancy on a train will ease upgrading/downgrading of reserved accommodation. Calculation of occupancy for food and bedrolls can be made instantly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway hand held terminals ticket checkers Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp