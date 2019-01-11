Human Rights Forum condemns Transgender Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum in Hyderabad has condemned the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill for its problematic clauses that dehumanise and criminalise the community. Calling out multiple clauses in the much contested bill that was passed in Lok Sabha, the forum noted one of the laws that needed to be changed was that of the differential conviction term for those found guilty of sexual violence against transgender persons.

“In case of sexual violence and abuse against transgender persons, the bill provides punishment of six months to two years with a fine. This is discriminatory since the punishment for rape under section 376 of the IPC is for seven years,” noted a member of HRF. It must be noted that members of the transgender community are highly vulnerable to sexual violence.