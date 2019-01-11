Standing panel okays GHMC draft budget sans changes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The special meeting of the Standing Committee which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan approved the draft budget without making any changes. The Standing Committee has approved the GHMC budget of `6,150 crore and also separate budget for major projects of other corporations assigned to the corporation.

Generally, after going through the budget proposals, the Committee makes drastic changes in the draft budget and allocates more funds for various developmental works. This system prevailed when TDP and Congress were in power. However, this is not happening for the past last three years after TRS came to power in GHMC in 2016. Whatever the proposals that are submitted are unanimously passed.