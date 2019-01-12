Home Cities Hyderabad

1,500 sq ft toilet coming up in Golconda Fort!

The proposed 50ft x 30ft conrete-toilet, located at the top of Golconda Fort and behind the Durbar Hall and the temple, would have two toilets, sources said.

The huge pit been dug for the construction of the 50ft x 30ft toilet inside the Golconda Fort premises in Hyderabad | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a stone’s throw away from the Durbar Hall in Golconda Fort, a giant pit has been dug for the construction of a mammoth permanent toilet for tourists, which if completed may prove to be an eyesore for a site which is competing for the World Heritage tag.  

The proposed 50ft x 30ft conrete-toilet, located at the top of Golconda Fort and behind the Durbar Hall and the temple, would have two toilets, sources said. The works have been undertaken by the Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited, which is a PSU under the Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

When Express visited the site, the pit, which is at least 15-ft deep lay unguarded, and tourists moved freely in its vicinity. There were no guards securing the pit which has been marked with plain chalk.According to law, the ASI is allowed to construct public amenities within the site. But sizes are kept small so that it does not destroy the aesthetic appeal of the site.  In fact earlier, similar cases of proposed construction within ASI sites like in Agra or Bhopal had to be stopped after heritage activists protested.

When contacted, ASI Hyderabad superintending archaeologist MK Chauley said the toilet measurements had come in and approved from New Delhi.”Meanwhile a historian slammed the proposed move and alleged commercial interest behind the construction. “Why could not the ASI install temporary toilets? A 1,500ft for a toilet is unheard of in any ASI sites.”

