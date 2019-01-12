Celebrating journalism

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Ayushi Surana
HYDERABAD : A two-day fest ‘Mediasphere-2k19’ was held by St. Francis College for Women on January 10,11. The event was managed by the Communis, a student club of the Department of Mass communication and Journalism, and sponsored by Telangana State Pollution Control Board. Writer Anita Peter and novelist Sriram Karri took part as the chief guests. 

Students from different colleges were also invited to participate in the event. The fest was organised to celebrate the spirit of mass communication and journalism as a subject. The contests that were held were ‘First Cut’, a short film competition, ‘Movie Mania’, a game based on movies, ‘Adzap’, an advertising competition, ‘Spotlight’, a talent show and ‘Anagram’, an investigative reporting competition. The winners of the various competitions were announced in the valedictory ceremony and rewarded with cash prizes, certificates and gifts.

