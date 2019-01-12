Hyderabad police in a fix over gender of accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what may be a first, city police are in a fix over gender of an accused. Identified as Siraj Hussain (32), the accused told police that he was born a female and later underwent a gender-change surgery three years ago after which he is now identified a ‘trans man’. Police are now confused if the accused must be sent to the prison for males or females.

“We are waiting for the forensic report. Based on the report and the accused’s explanation, we will proceed with the investigation,” said officials from Kushaiguda police station.According to police, there was a complaint of cheating lodged at both Kushaiguda and Hayathnagar police station, by booking cars through Just Dial for self driving and then failing to return.

Based on the booking details, police nabbed two persons identified as Potulaiah and Siraj Hussain. During documentation before producing them before the court, when police asked their details, Siraj Hussain told her details and also revealed to police that he belonged to Karimnagar district and was born a female.

He also urged police to allocate him to a prison only after the medical tests are done. Confused, the police have agreed to the request and sent him for medical examination at Gandhi hospital. The report is awaited.