Home Cities Hyderabad

Sindhi Colony’s legendary Street Food

The area around Prenderghast Road in Secunderabad is better known as Sindhi Colony.

Published: 12th January 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

By lSabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The area around Prenderghast Road in Secunderabad is better known as Sindhi Colony. Every evening, you can find a motley crowd  gathering around various food carts and small shops at different corners of the road, and gorging on some delicious street food. The dishes available in these places are mostly vegetarian and range from Gujarati to South Indian, international to local. Food walks are often planned by groups to sample the diverse street food available here.

The best place to start your food journey here is at Pizza Den, located near Sunshine Hospital at the far end of the street. You may have to wait a while for getting your favourite pizza here. The vegetarian place serves some great tomato and cheese Pizza, another one with jalapeno and olives is called Vegetable Exotica. The ice creams here are pretty good too, especially the Mishti Mango.

Proceed next to the Shivaling Chaat Bhandar, a street card little ahead on the same side of the road for some bhelpuri and papri chaat. Even the pani puri here is to die for. The next stop should be Chachaji, the perennially crowded place for Vada Pav and Gujarati Dabeli. It is run by a Gujarati family, who are lovingly referred to as “chachaji” and “chachiji” by regular customers. The main attractions here are the special spicy chutneys used in their dishes, which are prepared at home and brought to this shop.

Cross the road from here, and you have reached Sharma Chat House. A comparatively new place, it has made a name for its Pav Bhaji in a short time. Dimmy’s Pan Palace next door does not just serve paan, but the entire range of street food. The ice golas here are irresistible, especially the Khova and the Rose Ice Golas.

The fusion paans are superb too, especially the Chocolate Paan and Kulfi Paan can impress anyone. Another place for good vada pav and dabeli is Bombay Chat House located slightly ahead. These snacks are made right in front of you and sell for as little as Rs 25. Next to this kiosk, Prachi’s Kulfi Celebrations serve some of the best kulfis in the city.

Apart from seasonal fruit-based kulfis, the Gulkand and Thandai kulfis are worth a try here. But wait, another chaat shop, Famous Raju Chaat Bhandar is located just in front of the kulfi shop. You may like to have a go at their Sev Puri or Papri Chaat, before trying out the kulfi.

After a lot of street delicacies from Western and Northern India, you may be yearning for  some South Indian food. I will advise you to take a walk further down the road to Sai Ram Tiffin Centre almost near the junction of PG Road and Minister Road. Do not miss their Tawa Idli and Paneer Butter Dosa. No food walk at Sindhi Colony can be complete without having the famous Tawa Sandwich at Mayur Pan House.

The cheese and capsicum stuffed sandwich fried in butter is an old time favourite of mine. You can also go for their popular Aloo Toast instead before calling it a day. These prominent and popular street food places are just the tip of an iceberg. If you probe a bit more, discovering quite a few more of new hidden gems is not ruled out.Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp