Sindhi Colony’s legendary Street Food

lSabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

HYDERABAD : The area around Prenderghast Road in Secunderabad is better known as Sindhi Colony. Every evening, you can find a motley crowd gathering around various food carts and small shops at different corners of the road, and gorging on some delicious street food. The dishes available in these places are mostly vegetarian and range from Gujarati to South Indian, international to local. Food walks are often planned by groups to sample the diverse street food available here.

The best place to start your food journey here is at Pizza Den, located near Sunshine Hospital at the far end of the street. You may have to wait a while for getting your favourite pizza here. The vegetarian place serves some great tomato and cheese Pizza, another one with jalapeno and olives is called Vegetable Exotica. The ice creams here are pretty good too, especially the Mishti Mango.

Proceed next to the Shivaling Chaat Bhandar, a street card little ahead on the same side of the road for some bhelpuri and papri chaat. Even the pani puri here is to die for. The next stop should be Chachaji, the perennially crowded place for Vada Pav and Gujarati Dabeli. It is run by a Gujarati family, who are lovingly referred to as “chachaji” and “chachiji” by regular customers. The main attractions here are the special spicy chutneys used in their dishes, which are prepared at home and brought to this shop.

Cross the road from here, and you have reached Sharma Chat House. A comparatively new place, it has made a name for its Pav Bhaji in a short time. Dimmy’s Pan Palace next door does not just serve paan, but the entire range of street food. The ice golas here are irresistible, especially the Khova and the Rose Ice Golas.

The fusion paans are superb too, especially the Chocolate Paan and Kulfi Paan can impress anyone. Another place for good vada pav and dabeli is Bombay Chat House located slightly ahead. These snacks are made right in front of you and sell for as little as Rs 25. Next to this kiosk, Prachi’s Kulfi Celebrations serve some of the best kulfis in the city.

Apart from seasonal fruit-based kulfis, the Gulkand and Thandai kulfis are worth a try here. But wait, another chaat shop, Famous Raju Chaat Bhandar is located just in front of the kulfi shop. You may like to have a go at their Sev Puri or Papri Chaat, before trying out the kulfi.

After a lot of street delicacies from Western and Northern India, you may be yearning for some South Indian food. I will advise you to take a walk further down the road to Sai Ram Tiffin Centre almost near the junction of PG Road and Minister Road. Do not miss their Tawa Idli and Paneer Butter Dosa. No food walk at Sindhi Colony can be complete without having the famous Tawa Sandwich at Mayur Pan House.

The cheese and capsicum stuffed sandwich fried in butter is an old time favourite of mine. You can also go for their popular Aloo Toast instead before calling it a day. These prominent and popular street food places are just the tip of an iceberg. If you probe a bit more, discovering quite a few more of new hidden gems is not ruled out.Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in