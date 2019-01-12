Home Cities Hyderabad

Students live up Sankranti spirit

 Regency College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology hosted a Sankrant-themed lunch on Friday.

Published: 12th January 2019

By Soumya Venkateswarlu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Regency College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology hosted a Sankrant-themed lunch on Friday. They prepared 100 traditional items including  arisalu, bobbatlu, sweet pongal, garelu, jantikalu, chegodi, murukulu, and pickles and podis.

Keeping in sync with the food, the students were dressed in ethnic clothes  - Pancha Kattu for boys and Langa Voni for girls. The ambience was of a village setting depicting Sankranti’s Bhogi, Bommala Koluvu and cockfight. A beautiful Rangoli was made with flowers and food grains. 

The event had the cast and crew of upcoming Telugu movie ‘Operation Goldfish’ as the chief guests. Film director Sai Kiran Adivi, music director Sai Charan Pakala, actors Nithya Naresh and Karthik Raju graced the occasion.

The event was kickstarted with a traditional welcome dance followed by folk dance and the music. Students played the characters of Basavanna and Hari Dasu in a play. Kite designing and Rangoli competitions were also held. 

Ramesh Kumar Reddy, principal of the college, said, “These kinds of celebrations bring people together and help nurture creativity and team building. Such qualities shape students’ personality and make them good professionals.”

