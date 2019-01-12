Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SUV collides head-on with ambulance killing cancer patient, 3 others

Published: 12th January 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the ambulance that collided with the SUV | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding SUV collided head-on with an ambulance killing its driver, a cancer patient, and two of his relatives onboard on Outer Ring Road early on Friday. 

They were on their way to Gagavati in Koppla district of Karnataka after completion of treatment when tragedy struck.The SUV crashed into the ambulance after hitting a median resulting in the death of B Vekateswar Rao, 60, his wife Subbalakshmi, 55, elder brother Rama Rao, 64, and ambulance driver B Shivashankar Varaprasad, 27.

Two other people in the ambulance, the SUV’s driver and two passengers were critically injured in the accident. Police suspect the driver of the SUV fell asleep on the wheel, leading to him losing control of the vehicle and hitting the ambulance.

Rao’s family belongs to Eluru, but settled in Karnataka four decades ago. He was diagnosed with liver cancer a few years back and had been undergoing treatment.

Two days ago, he and his family had gone to Eluru for his treatment and also to meet relatives. The doctors he met suggested that he go spend his remaining days at home as his cancer was in an advanced stage and there was nothing much  they could do.

They hired an ambulance and started back home on Thursday evening. Two drivers accompanied them as it was a long journey.

Adibhatla police inspector P Narender said such was the impact of the accident that the right portion of the ambulance was completely damaged.

Venkateswar Rao and Subbalaxmi died on the spot. Varaprasad, who was struck in his seat and crying for help, died by the time he was pulled out. Rama Rao succumbed to injuries later.

I will be back soon, ambulance driver told dad

“I am going to Bellary and will return by Friday night. Take care,” were the last words of ambulance driver B Shivashankara Varaprasad to his father Rambabu. Seven hours later, Rambabu received the news of his son’s death in the ghastly road accident.Varaprasd, who represented West Godavari district in hockey and also played in private leagues in England, is survived by his parents Rambabu and Durga, wife Nagadurga and two daughters, Nandini (18 months) and Bhargavi (3 months). Speaking to Express, Rambabu said that his son had called him up at around 8 pm on Thursday and informed about his journey.

