Alampur temple in Jogulamba Gadwal to get a facelift soon

HYDERABAD: The Navabrahma temples in Alampur of Jogulamba Gadwal district, dating back to the 7th century are all set to get a makeover. A few weeks ago Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd was handed over the Letter of Intent for taking over the maintenance of Alampur temple in the State under the Centre’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme. Under the Adopt a Heritage Scheme, Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd would take up maintenance works while Archaeological Survey of India would carry on conservation duties. Speaking to Express, M K Chauley, the superintending archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad circle, said, “Mytrah is going to take up gardening works extensively at all the sites.

They would also set up signages for easy identification of tourists,’’ Chauley said, adding that, as of now, it is difficult to see the temples from the main road. Drinking water facilities would be made available, existing toilet facilities upgraded and new toilets constructed, the superintending archaeologist said. The temple premises would be illuminated and an initial investment of `1 crore would be made by the company, he said. Earlier, there were numerous complaints from tourists of not being able to see the idols in the temple because of dark interiors.

The temple town of Alampur comprises the mid-seventh century Navabrahma temples, with a distinctly Chalukyan style of architecture. Jogulamba, the main deity of the temple, is regarded as one of the 18 Sakthi peethas. It also includes Kudavelli Sangamesvara, which was earlier located 20 km away at the confluence of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, was transplanted to Alampur because of the Srisailam hydro-electric project. This sand stone temple faces east and measures 68 x 41 ft. It is a sandhara temple comprising a gudha mandapa, an antarala, and garbhagriha with ambulatory.